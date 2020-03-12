Vietnam Temporarily Lifts Entry Restrictions on S. Korea for Samsung Engineers

Photo : YONHAP News

The Vietnamese government has exempted a group of engineers from Samsung Display from a two-week quarantine placed on South Koreans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.According to the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam, a chartered Asiana Airlines flight carrying around 170 engineers from the South Korean firm arrived at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province on Friday afternoon.The engineers will head to the Samsung Display assembly plant in Bac Ninh Province, where they will be injected into the OLED module production line, isolated and away from other employees.They will also be restricted from leaving their accommodations and meeting outsiders as part of measures to prevent possible spread of the new virus.Samsung earlier requested Vietnamese authorities to waive entry restrictions for around 700 engineers citing the negative ramifications it was having on local production.South Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan said fast-track entry for other Samsung engineers will likely follow, soon.He said discussions on similar measures for employees of LG Display are underway, while demands for such an arrangement by other South Korean companies are also being examined.