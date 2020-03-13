S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 8,000, Death Toll at 72

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 107 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, raising the accumulated number of infections to eight-thousand-86.The central disaster relief headquarters said that as of early Saturday, five more people have died from COVID-19 with the death toll now at 72.Two-hundred-four patients were released from quarantine on Friday, raising the total number of recoveries to 714.By region, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province account for over 88 percent of all cases. Of the new cases reported Friday, 62 are from Daegu and six from North Gyeongsang.Seoul has added 13 more infections raising the total number of cases in the capital city to 238 or about two-point-nine percent of the nationwide total.With the infectious disease claiming 72 lives so far in the country -- 41 men and 31 women -- the mortality rate stands at zero-point-89 percent. Fatalities are higher among the elderly at nearly eight-point-eight percent for those in their 80s.Over 235-thousand-600 people have tested negative for the coronavirus so far, while another 17-thousand-634 tests are currently underway.