USFK Chief: Fairly Certain N. Korea Has COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Commander of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) General Robert Abrams said he's fairly certain that North Korea also has COVID-19 cases, even though the regime claims it doesn't.In a video conference with reporters at the Pentagon on Friday, Abrams said that since North Korea is a closed off nation, it can't be emphatically said that they do, but the U.S. is fairly certain the North also has infections.The general said that what he does know is that their armed forces have been fundamentally on lockdown for about 30 days, and only recently have they started routine training again.He gave one example saying that North Korea didn't fly an airplane for 24 days but is now back to flying training sorties.Regarding concerns of weaker defense preparedness amid the virus outbreak, the commander urged striking a balance between protecting U.S. forces in Korea and maintaining a posture of being ready to "fight tonight."On defense cost negotiations between Seoul and Washington, Abrams reiterated the U.S. stance that furloughs for South Korean workers on U.S. military bases would begin on April 1 as scheduled should the two countries fail to reach a new agreement by that time.He added that the Pentagon has authorized keeping a portion of the Korean workers to ensure continuation of services affecting life, health, safety and minimum readiness, but said this only works for the short term.He said he has asked the Pentagon for additional authorizations to ensure a smooth transition when the 60-day travel restriction imposed on South Korea over the coronavirus ends in May.He said those in self-isolation among USFK troops and their families are down to 52 and that 145 people have so far been tested for the virus, noting the support received from South Korean health authorities and the defense ministry.