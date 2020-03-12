UNC: 3 DMZ Fires Extinguished with Cooperation from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) said Saturday that it has extinguished three wildfires that erupted in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) at the inter-Korean border in recent days using helicopters after communicating with North Korea.The UNC said on its Facebook account that "unfortunately, the bush fire season is upon us, with three fires in the DMZ this past week."However, it said that swift coordination with the South Korean government enabled the command to facilitate successful helicopter fire-fighting operations and that this included necessary communication with its North Korean counterparts.The UNC noted that in order to fly helicopters inside the DMZ, prior cooperation with the North is necessary. Such prior notice is mandated under a truce agreement governing the military buffer zone.The command has a direct phone line installed in the Joint Security Area at the Panmunjeom border village for communication with the North Korean military.