Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

UNC: 3 DMZ Fires Extinguished with Cooperation from N. Korea

Write: 2020-03-14 13:51:33Update: 2020-03-14 13:54:25

UNC: 3 DMZ Fires Extinguished with Cooperation from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) said Saturday that it has extinguished three wildfires that erupted in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) at the inter-Korean border in recent days using helicopters after communicating with North Korea.

The UNC said on its Facebook account that "unfortunately, the bush fire season is upon us, with three fires in the DMZ this past week."

However, it said that swift coordination with the South Korean government enabled the command to facilitate successful helicopter fire-fighting operations and that this included necessary communication with its North Korean counterparts.

The UNC noted that in order to fly helicopters inside the DMZ, prior cooperation with the North is necessary. Such prior notice is mandated under a truce agreement governing the military buffer zone.

The command has a direct phone line installed in the Joint Security Area at the Panmunjeom border village for communication with the North Korean military.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >