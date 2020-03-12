Menu Content

130 Nations, Territories Restricting Entry from S. Korea

Write: 2020-03-14 14:11:58Update: 2020-03-14 14:21:51

Photo : YONHAP News

A growing number of countries are shutting the door to travelers from nations with widespread infections of the novel coronavirus.

According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, as of Saturday morning, 130 countries and territories are imposing an entry ban or stricter quarantine procedures for visitors from South Korea, up three more from a day earlier.

Sixty-one nations are now barring the entry of travelers from South Korea or allowing their entry only after a certain period of time. Most of these countries have also placed entry bans on other nations reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases, such as China, Japan, Iran and Italy.

Ukraine, Israel, Slovakia, El Salvador, Kuwait and Bhutan are not allowing in any foreign nationals at all. 

Eighteen countries including China are putting travelers from South Korea under quarantine, while 51 nations have stepped up screening or are advising self-isolation.

The Foreign Ministry's safe overseas travel website (www.0404.go.kr/dev/newest_list.mofa) provides more information on entry rules for travelers from South Korea.
