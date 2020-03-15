S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 76

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea continued to see a slowdown in the pace of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, with the daily number of new infections falling below 100 for the first time in 23 days.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 12 a.m. Sunday, the country reported 76 new COVID-19 cases compiled throughout the previous day.The cumulative number of virus patients in the country now stands at eight-thousand-162.It marks the first time the daily number of new cases fell below 100 since February 21.Of the 76 new cases, 45 were from Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, while the number of new infections in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province posted nine and eleven, respectively, due to a mass outbreak starting at an insurance call center in southwestern Seoul.The number of virus-related deaths nationwide rose by three to 75.One-hundred-20 patients were released from quarantine after making a full recovery on Saturday, raising the total number of recoveries to 834.