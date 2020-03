Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said late Saturday that President Donald Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus, following concerns over his possible exposure to the virus.Trump's physician Sean Conley said in a memo that the president agreed to take the test after in-depth discussion on Saturday and tested negative for the disease.Trump reportedly took the test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting a Florida resort who have since tested positive for the virus.The 73-year-old president had dismissed concerns over his exposure to the disease.Meanwhile, Trump said at the White House that his administration is considering some domestic travel restrictions from areas hit by the pandemic, a day after declaring a national emergency over the virus outbreak.