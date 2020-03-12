136 Countries, Territories Restricting Entry from S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A growing number of countries are imposing an entry ban or stricter quarantine procedures for travelers from South Korea over concerns of the novel coronavirus.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, as of Sunday morning, 136 countries and territories are imposing an entry ban or stricter quarantine procedures for visitors from South Korea, up four more from a day earlier.As of 9 a.m., 67 nations, including Poland, Latvia, Norway and Ecuador, are now barring the entry of travelers from South Korea or allowing their entry only after a certain period of time.Eighteen countries and territories, including China, are putting travelers from South Korea under quarantine, while 51 nations and territories have stepped up screening or are advising self-isolation.The Foreign Ministry's safe overseas travel website (www.0404.go.kr/dev/newest_list.mofa) provides more information on entry rules for travelers from South Korea.