S. Korea Enforces Stricter Quarantine Procedures for Travelers from Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has started enforcing stricter entry procedures for travelers from European countries amid the rapidly rising cases of the new coronavirus across the continent.According to quarantine authorities, starting 12:00 a.m. Sunday, travelers from France, Germany, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands have to go through enhanced quarantine steps.Travelers arriving from Dubai and Moscow who had been to Europe in the past two weeks are also included.Similar steps are already in place for domestic and foreign travelers from China, Japan, Italy and Iran and other regions hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.The heightened quarantine measures include a fever check, submission of a health questionnaire and the mandatory download of a mobile application to report on health conditions while in South Korea.The number of COVID-19 patients in Europe is soaring in recent days, with Italy reporting over 21-thousand cases and 14-hundred deaths so far.