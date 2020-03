Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has postponed regular training sessions for reserve forces again as part of efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.The Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the regular training session set for April 17 will be delayed until June 1 and will be reduced to ensure safe training and to contain the spread of the virus.The training for the country's two-point-75 million-strong reserve forces was originally scheduled for March 2, but postponed in February and the ministry announced the second postponement amid the virus outbreak.The ministry said that as of Saturday, there were 38 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the South Korean military, with ten of them recovering from the virus.