Daegu Mayor Urges Citizens to Minimize Movement for Next 2 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The mayor of Daegu City has urged local people to minimize movement for the next two weeks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.In a statement to Daegu citizens on Sunday, Mayor Kwon Young-jin made the call, saying that the spread of the virus is slowing down and that the daily number of new infections is decreasing, but it is not a time to feel complacent.Kwon called on Daegu citizens to endure two more weeks and refrain from going outside and avoid crowded facilities, designating the next two weeks until March 28 as a period of a civil campaign to put an end to the outbreak.The mayor vowed the city's utmost quarantine efforts and active diagnostic tests to identify and isolate infected patients at an early stage.According to the city and health authorities, as of 12 a.m. Sunday, the southeastern city reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest daily growth since February 21.