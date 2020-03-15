Moon Declares Virus-hit Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province 'Special Disaster Zones'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in declared the southeastern city of Daegu and part of North Gyeongsang Province "special disaster zones" on Sunday.The presidential office said that Moon approved the declaration after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun made the recommendation following a related government meeting.The city of Gyeongsan and the counties of Cheongdo and Bonghwa in North Gyeongsang Province were designated as special disaster zones along with Daegu City.The declaration will allow the government to spend state funds to support 50 percent of the expenditures needed for damage recovery. The move will also enable affected people to receive state support in livelihood costs and exemption in paying utility bills and public health insurance fees.It marks the first time that South Korea designated a certain area as a special disaster zone due to infectious disease, not natural disasters.Earlier, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the epicenter of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, were designated as "special management zones" over the virus epidemic.