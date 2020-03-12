Health Minister: S. Korea to Enforce Stricter Entry Procedures for All Arrivals

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is likely to apply special entry procedures to all international travelers arriving to South Korea to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.Currently, South Korea is imposing stricter entry procedures for travelers from eleven countries and regions including China, Japan and six European nations hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Sunday during a news briefing that the government plans to enforce the tougher entry procedures on all domestic and foreign travelers as soon as possible.Park cited that it's not important any more to apply the procedures to specific countries as COVID-19 is now rapidly spreading around the world.The heightened quarantine measures include a fever check, submission of a health questionnaire and the mandatory download of a mobile application to report on health conditions while in South Korea.