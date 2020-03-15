Moon Suggests G-20 Teleconference to Trump on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reportedly proposed to U.S. President Donald Trump holding a G-20 teleconference summit in relation to the spread of the novel coronavirus.The proposal was delivered during phone talks on Sunday between South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and his U.S. counterpart Robert O'Brien.President Moon initially put forward the idea during phone talks on Friday with France's President Emmanuel Macron, stressing the need for international cooperation on health care, hygiene and finance at the G-20 level.According to Seoul's presidential office, Chung informed O'Brien of the discussions between Moon and Macron and asked him to convey the proposal to President Trump.O'Brien reportedly called it a "very good" offer, adding there would be "active consideration" of the possibility of Trump discussing the issue at next week's teleconference among the leaders of the Group of Seven.The top office said that the Moon administration plans to cooperate with member states of the G-20 for the proposed session.It added that the proposed teleconference will be an opportunity to share South Korea's quarantine measures and the results of clinical tests and to discuss ways to ride out a global economic crisis arising from the pandemic.