S. Korea's Top Diplomat Urges Countries to Stop Spread of Coronavirus Fears, Phobia

Write: 2020-03-16 09:06:34Update: 2020-03-16 11:52:12

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha urged countries to contain the novel coronavirus as well as the spread of fears and phobia about the virus. 

The minister made the call on Sunday during a video interview with the BBC at the ministry building.

While introducing details of the Seoul government's fight against COVID-19, Kang said that extensive testing has been the key to the country's low coronavirus fatality rate.

The minister then stressed that governments have the responsibility to "guard against panic," keep a cool head and respond based on evidence and science.

Noting possible ramifications of the World Health Organization's "pandemic" declaration, Kang particularly cautioned against verbal and physical attacks against Asians, stressing that such behaviors are not "helpful to generating the spirit of collaboration that we absolutely need to overcome this challenge together globally."
