Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has started applying special entry procedures for travelers from all European countries to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.South Korea had been enforcing tougher entry procedures for travelers arriving from China, Japan, Iran and six European nations hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.But the latest move has extended the regions subject to the special entry procedures to all of Europe as the coronavirus is rapidly spreading around the world.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the move on Monday during a coronavirus meeting in Seoul, saying that the revision took effect from 12 a.m.Chung also ordered health and foreign ministries to examine if additional measures will be necessary to prevent an influx of the virus from other countries.