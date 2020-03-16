No. of COVID-19 Cases Linked to Church in Seongnam Climbs to 46

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a church in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province has surged to 46 after 40 followers tested positive for the infectious disease.City officials revealed the figures on Monday regarding cases related to the Grace River Church, saying the latest figure marks the capital area’s second-biggest cluster of COVID-19 cases after a call center in Guro District.As of 12 a.m. Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the call center reached 124.The latest confirmation comes after the church’s pastor and his wife, as well as four followers were confirmed to be infected between March 9 and last Sunday.The 40 followers who tested positive were found to have attended a service on March 8.The service was held despite the government and Gyeonggi Province’s request for religious organizations to refrain from holding gatherings out of fears of group infections.The Grace River Church voluntarily closed from March 9 for two weeks.