S. Korea Adds Less than 100 COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Day in Row

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea has remained in double-digits for the second consecutive day on Sunday.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), the cumulative national tally stands at eight-thousand-236 as of 12 a.m. Monday, including 74 cases reported in the previous 24 hours.On Sunday, the KCDC reported 76 cases from the previous day, marking it the first time in 23 days the daily number of new infections in the country fell below 100.Of the latest cases, 35 were from Daegu while seven others were registered in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province. Seoul and the adjacent Gyeonggi Province also reported six cases and 20 cases, respectively.The number of virus-related fatalities rose to 76, including the death of an 82-year-old woman at a nursing home in Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang on Sunday.An additional 303 patients nationwide have made full recoveries, lifting the total number of those released from quarantine to one-thousand-137.