Most Conglomerates Extend Telework System for Another Week

The nation’s top business groups have extended their telework period for another week as fears over the spread of COVID-19 continue to grip the nation in the wake of a cluster of cases at a call center in Seoul’s Guro District.According to industry insiders, SK, which has been most active in having their staff work from home, decided to extend its telework period to the end of this month.Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, which launched the telework system at the end of last month, extended the period to this Friday.Hyundai Mobis decided to continue until this Friday a system in which half of each department’s staff comes to work and alternates weeks.Doosan Group plans to maintain, for the time being, a flexible work system which it expanded to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.Kolon Group will extend its telework system to this Sunday.Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, meanwhile, implemented a telework system for the first time from Monday.SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are two of the few conglomerates that have not implemented a telework system due to the distinctive characteristics of semiconductor manufacturers.