Opposition Chief to Lead UFP Election Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) will lead the party's election committee for the April 15 general elections.Party Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn made the announcement on Monday during a Supreme Council meeting, saying that the committee will aim to revive the economy and the country.The announcement came after the party failed to recruit Kim Chong-in, former interim chief of the Democratic Party, as the UFP's election committee chief.Hwang reportedly proposed to Kim over the weekend that they jointly lead the election committee, but Kim rejected the offer, saying that he could not lead the committee properly under joint leadership.Kim said in a statement that he had hoped to work for the country's democracy and help it ride out economic difficulties amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but he has decided that the UFP's internal conditions will not allow him to make this contribution.