Survey: DP Approval Rating Reaches 41.5%, UFP 32.1%

A new survey finds that while the approval ratings for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) saw little difference, the rate of people who don’t support any party surged to nearly eleven percent with roughly a month left until the general elections.According to the survey released on Monday, the DP saw its approval rating slip point-two percentage points from last week to stand at 41-and-a-half percent.The UFP saw its rating climb point-nine percentage points to 32-point-one percent.The minor progressive Justice Party’s approval rating reached four-point-three percent, down point-six percentage points from last week while the People’s Party saw its rating slip point-eight percentage points to three-point-nine percent.In particular, the survey found that the percentage of respondents who don’t support any party reached ten-point-nine percent, up one-point-two percentage points from last week.On which party they would vote for in terms of proportional representation, the survey found that 37-point-seven percent said they would cast votes for the DP, while 29-point-two percent said the UFP.The survey, commissioned by YTN and conducted by Realmeter, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. It was conducted between last Monday and Friday on two-thousand-514 adults nationwide.