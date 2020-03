Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 infections throughout Europe is rising at an alarming rate.As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases for Italy stood at 24-thousand-747, Spain at seven-thousand-798, Germany five-thousand-795, France four-thousand-499, Switzerland two-thousand-217 and Britain at one-thousand-372.Spain, in particular, saw the number of infections surge by more than one-thousand-400 in one day on Saturday.Other European countries that reported more than 800 cumulative infections are Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark and Austria.With death tolls, Italy is at the top of the list with one-thousand-809 followed by Spain, France, Britain, the Netherlands and Switzerland.The cumulative tally for Europe stands at roughly 67-thousand and the cumulative death toll has topped two-thousand-300.