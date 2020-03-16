Authorities Reaffirm It's Too Early to Ease 'Social Distancing' Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea reaffirmed that it is too early to ease the publicly recommended policy of "social distancing," despite the notable slowdown in the number of new COVID-19 cases in recent days slowing in recent days.At a press briefing on Monday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip asked the public to avoid gatherings in closed off locations and to actively partake in "social distancing," adding the next two to three weeks will be critical.Kim said authorities fear the global COVID-19 pandemic may be picking up steam, considering sporadic clusters of infections being reported nationwide and the rapid spread of the virus around the world.As part of efforts to prevent overseas entry of the virus, authorities began enforcing stricter entry procedures for all passengers arriving from Europe on Monday.As of 12:00 a.m., there have been eight-thousand-236 infections in the country, up 74 from the previous day.