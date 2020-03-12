Seoul City to Take Part in Campaign to Give Mask Priority to Medical Personnel, Vulnerable Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is taking part in a campaign to give priority for protective health masks to medical facilities, vulnerable groups and those who have to interact with many people on the job amid a prolonged mask shortage.Seoul City said on Monday that members of the public who donate health masks will receive a package of cotton masks and hand sanitizers.Some nine-point-seven billion won has been injected into the project to support a sewing factory in Seoul to manufacture three-point-two million sets of cotton masks and hand sanitizers.The donated health masks will be delivered to medical personnel, nursing home workers, the elderly and those facing high risk of coronavirus infection at work.Starting next week, the capital will provide 600-thousand cotton masks and three million mask filters to seniors, organizations representing the disabled and low-income households.