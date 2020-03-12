Moon: Proposed G20 Summit Aimed at Int'l Coordination on Managing COVID-19 Economic Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says his proposal for a special video conference summit of the Group of 20(G20) nations is not only meant for South Korea and other countries to share COVID-19 response measures, but also fundamental international coordination on economic crisis management.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok on Monday, Moon also said he hopes to discuss allowing businesspeople with health documents verifying they tested negative for the virus entry into other countries.Moon suggested the G20 meeting last week, during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Sunday asked his U.S. counterpart Robert O'Brien to deliver Moon's proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump.A key presidential official said the country's diplomatic representatives will seek ways to arrange the multinational meeting.