Moon Urges Continued Vigilance Due to Cluster Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Monday the coronavirus outbreak is at a critical juncture to determine whether quarantine efforts will be successful in the Seoul metropolitan area.Chairing a COVID-19 response meeting for the capital region, Moon said the public cannot lower its guard due to cluster infections reported at local call centers, internet cafes, churches and hospitals.Even though the spread is slowing nationwide, the president reportedly expressed concern over small-scale collective infections and the importance of containing the virus in metropolitan Seoul.Moon noted new infections are declining as well as cases in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, while recoveries are sharply on the rise. This pace is expected to accelerate.He said confidence is growing that South Korea can overcome the outbreak as the international community is also taking interest in the country’s quarantine system.But he said people must remain vigilant as cluster infections continue and the situation overseas deteriorates, adding that transmissions from abroad must be blocked.Moon asked the public to continue avoiding mass gatherings and observe daily hygiene practices.