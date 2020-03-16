Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Moon Urges Continued Vigilance Due to Cluster Infections

Write: 2020-03-16 15:47:58Update: 2020-03-16 16:13:39

Moon Urges Continued Vigilance Due to Cluster Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Monday the coronavirus outbreak is at a critical juncture to determine whether quarantine efforts will be successful in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Chairing a COVID-19 response meeting for the capital region, Moon said the public cannot lower its guard due to cluster infections reported at local call centers, internet cafes, churches and hospitals.

Even though the spread is slowing nationwide, the president reportedly expressed concern over small-scale collective infections and the importance of containing the virus in metropolitan Seoul.

Moon noted new infections are declining as well as cases in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, while recoveries are sharply on the rise. This pace is expected to accelerate.

He said confidence is growing that South Korea can overcome the outbreak as the international community is also taking interest in the country’s quarantine system.

But he said people must remain vigilant as cluster infections continue and the situation overseas deteriorates, adding that transmissions from abroad must be blocked. 

Moon asked the public to continue avoiding mass gatherings and observe daily hygiene practices.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >