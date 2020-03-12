Seoul Protests Beijing's New Quarantine Measure

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ambassador to China said on Monday that Seoul filed a formal protest with the city of Beijing over its decision to quarantine all incoming travelers for two weeks, with individuals to foot related bills.Ambassador Jang Ha-sung said in a briefing in Beijing that South Korea sent a letter of protest after the latest measure was announced Sunday. It asked Beijing to at least allow residents of the capital city to self-quarantine at home.Jang said it's difficult to say how the situation will pan out because the measure applies all travelers arriving from around the world.He said in the event South Koreans are inevitably quarantined at facilities in Beijing, the government will provide support, including food and daily necessities, so they are not unfairly discriminated.A diplomatic source said some South Koreans scheduled to fly from Incheon International Airport to Beijing on Monday may end up canceling their trips due to the new restrictions.Confusion is expected to ensue as it's not yet known what facility or hotel Beijing will use to quarantine travelers arriving in the city.