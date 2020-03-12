Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

IOC Calls Crisis Meeting to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

Write: 2020-03-16 17:58:31Update: 2020-03-16 18:47:31

IOC Calls Crisis Meeting to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : KBS News

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) has called for emergency talks with international sports bodies this week to discuss their responses to the global spread of the novel coronavirus. 

AFP on Monday quoted a committee official as saying IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a video conference with the heads of international sports organizations, national Olympic committees and athletes at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The meeting will reportedly assess recent developments regarding COVID-19 and allow each member organization to share their related countermeasures. A question-and-answer session will follow. 

Participants are also expected to lay out the challenges they are facing from virus-triggered delays of qualifying events. 

There is growing uncertainty surrounding the 2020 Summer Olympics, which is set to kick off in Tokyo in less than five months.  

Bach said in a recent interview with German broadcaster ARD that he will follow the World Health Organization’s advice regarding the upcoming Olympics, hinting at the possibility the games will be postponed.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >