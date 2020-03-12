IOC Calls Crisis Meeting to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : KBS News

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) has called for emergency talks with international sports bodies this week to discuss their responses to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.AFP on Monday quoted a committee official as saying IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a video conference with the heads of international sports organizations, national Olympic committees and athletes at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.The meeting will reportedly assess recent developments regarding COVID-19 and allow each member organization to share their related countermeasures. A question-and-answer session will follow.Participants are also expected to lay out the challenges they are facing from virus-triggered delays of qualifying events.There is growing uncertainty surrounding the 2020 Summer Olympics, which is set to kick off in Tokyo in less than five months.Bach said in a recent interview with German broadcaster ARD that he will follow the World Health Organization’s advice regarding the upcoming Olympics, hinting at the possibility the games will be postponed.