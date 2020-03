Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has lifted travel restrictions placed on its members staying in Cheonan amid the COVID-19 outbreak.The lifting of the measures on Monday came six days after USFK designated the city in South Chungcheong Province as a “hotspot,” given the recent surge in infections in the region.Under such measures, American service members, families, civilian base workers and contractors are required to follow travel guidelines to reduce their exposure to potential infection sources. Earlier, Daegu was designated as a hot zone.According to USFK, a total of nine personnel, including soldiers, families and base workers, have so far contracted the highly contagious disease.