'S. Korea May Seek to Settle Furlough Issue First in Defense Cost Talks with US'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will first seek to reach a partial deal on the issue of scheduled furloughs for Korean workers at U.S. bases if defense cost-sharing negotiations with the United States continue to drag out.Seoul's chief negotiation Jeong Eun-bo made the remark on Monday in a meeting with reporters before departing for the U.S., while stressing that reaching an extensive agreement on their Special Measures Agreement(SMA) will be his priority. He said the U.S. side shares the expectation that talks could cover the furlough issue.Jeong and his American counterpart James DeHart are set to meet in Los Angeles for two days from Tuesday for the seventh round of the SMA talks intended to determine Seoul’s share of costs for stationing U.S. Forces Korea this year. It comes two months after the previous round was held in Washington, and before the furloughs USFK notified would take effect from April first.Jeong said the two sides have been maintaining communication despite a two-month respite and will coordinate each other’s stances to reach a deal, including on the furlough issue.The envoy said there is still a gap between the two sides that they will try to narrow in order to strengthen their alliance and joint defense posture and improve the working conditions for South Korean base employees.