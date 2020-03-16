Menu Content

S. Korea's Exports to China Rebound in March

Write: 2020-03-17 09:57:41Update: 2020-03-17 10:05:19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean exports to China have been rebounding in March as the novel coronavirus retreats in the neighboring country.

According to data from the government and industry sources on Tuesday, the country's daily exports to China came to 436 million dollars on average during the first ten days of this month, up 20-point-eight percent from the same period in February. 

Although the daily average marks a decrease of eight-point-two percent from the same period a year earlier, the country's exports to the world's second-largest economy appear to be quickly recovering from mid-February. 

Daily exports to China soared to 530 million dollars in the fourth week of January before slipping to 348 million dollars in the first week of February amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 in China. 

However, the figure is slowly picking up from the second week of February as China appears to be making progress in the fight against the virus.
