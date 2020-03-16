Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

150 S. Koreans Grounded in Peru after Border Closure

Write: 2020-03-17 10:56:21Update: 2020-03-17 12:49:36

150 S. Koreans Grounded in Peru after Border Closure

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 150 South Koreans are grounded in Peru after the Latin American country declared a complete closure of its borders to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

According to the South Korean Embassy in Peru, there were a total of 150 South Korean tourists in the country as of Monday following the border closure and 137 wish to return home.

The embassy said that it is seeking diverse ways to help the Korean nationals return.

Peru announced on Monday that it will shut down all of its terrestrial, maritime and aerial borders for the transit of foreigners from midnight Tuesday, banning entry as well as departure. The Peruvian government also imposed a 15-day emergency obligatory social isolation. 

Chile and other Latin American countries are taking similar steps over growing concerns about the pandemic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >