Over 200 S. Koreans in Coronavirus-Hit Italy Express Wish to Be Repatriated

Write: 2020-03-17 12:30:51Update: 2020-03-17 13:10:39

More than 200 South Koreans residing in coronavirus-hit Italy reportedly wish to be repatriated.

The Korean-Italian communities in Rome and Milan, which on Sunday launched a survey to find out how many hope to return to South Korea on a special Korean Air flight, found some 230 out of five-thousand people wished to board the plane.

The Korean Air flight is expected to depart from either Rome or Milan over the weekend for Incheon International Airport at about one-thousand-100 euros per passenger.

Considering ongoing operations of some commercial flights from South Korea to Paris, France and Frankfurt, Germany, Seoul has no immediate plans to fly a chartered plane to repatriate South Koreans in Italy.

As of 6:00 p.m. Monday, local time, 27-thousand-980 people tested positive for the virus in Italy, of which two-thousand-158 have succumbed to the disease.
