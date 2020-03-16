Over 200 S. Koreans in Coronavirus-Hit Italy Express Wish to Be Repatriated

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 200 South Koreans residing in coronavirus-hit Italy reportedly wish to be repatriated.The Korean-Italian communities in Rome and Milan, which on Sunday launched a survey to find out how many hope to return to South Korea on a special Korean Air flight, found some 230 out of five-thousand people wished to board the plane.The Korean Air flight is expected to depart from either Rome or Milan over the weekend for Incheon International Airport at about one-thousand-100 euros per passenger.Considering ongoing operations of some commercial flights from South Korea to Paris, France and Frankfurt, Germany, Seoul has no immediate plans to fly a chartered plane to repatriate South Koreans in Italy.As of 6:00 p.m. Monday, local time, 27-thousand-980 people tested positive for the virus in Italy, of which two-thousand-158 have succumbed to the disease.