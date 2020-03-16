S. Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Discusses COVID-19 Response with US Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young discussed COVID-19 countermeasures with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun over the phone.During their conversation on Tuesday, Cho said Seoul has enhanced immigration procedures to prevent additional infections among communities and the overseas entry of the virus, regardless of the recent slowdown in new cases in the country.Cho sought Washington's support behind President Moon Jae-in's proposal for a video conference gathering of the leaders of Group of 20(G20) nations to discuss international coordination in overcoming the global pandemic.Biegun expressed Washington's faith in Seoul's strong and transparent measures, which he said have led to the successful containment of the virus.Thanking the South Korean government for sharing its coronavirus data and response measures, Biegun expressed hope for the allies to continue their close consultation and coordination.