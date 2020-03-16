S. Korea Sees Growing No. of Imported Coronavirus Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean woman who returned home from a trip to the United States has been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is the first case involving a traveler entering the country from the U.S.The city of Gunsan in North Jeolla Province confirmed on Tuesday that the woman in her 60s tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She became the province’s eighth confirmed case.The woman visited New York with her husband from March 2-14 to visit her son.Her husband has not shown any particular symptoms of the virus and is currently in self-quarantine.Earlier, a man who traveled around Europe from February 14 to March 12 for his honeymoon tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in South Korea. He became the first case involving someone coming from Europe.The latest cases add to mounting fears that an inflow of coronavirus patients from abroad could become a new channel through which the virus spreads in the nation.