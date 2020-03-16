Defense Chief Calls Emergency Meeting of Top Brass Following Surveillance Failures

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo called an emergency meeting of the military's top brass following a series of civilian intrusions into bases.The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Minister Jeong will preside over the meeting to assess what caused the surveillance failures and to discuss preventive measures.On Monday, an intoxicated civilian in his 50s dug under the fence surrounding an air defense outpost in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, and crawled inside to gather wild greens on a hill where the facility is located.Officials at the facility took him into custody after an hour.Earlier this month, two civic activists trespassed onto a naval compound on Jeju Island and wandered around for two hours before being caught. In a separate incident, an elderly man suffering from a mental illness entered a naval command in Changwon without being stopped.Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Kim Jun-rak issued a formal apology for the military's security mishaps, especially as it has mobilized all means to help the country overcome difficulties from the new coronavirus pandemic.