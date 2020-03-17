Schools in S. Korea Postpone New Semester by Two More Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools across South Korea have again pushed back the opening of the new semester by two more weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced in a briefing on Tuesday that the start of the spring semester will be postponed to April 6.The Education Ministry had earlier delayed school openings by one week in February and then by two weeks earlier this month.In terms of what will happen with college entrance-related schedules, including dates for the national college entrance exam and early admissions, the ministry said it would make a decision sometime in April.The ministry apparently has put off such a decision as it remains difficult to determine when the COVID-19 outbreak will come to an end.Meanwhile, the education minister indicated the possibility of schools opening earlier than expected, depending on developments in COVID-19 cases.