Photo : YONHAP News

There are growing concerns that overseas polling and overall voter turnout for the April 15 general elections will be negatively impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), overseas South Koreans are scheduled to cast their votes from April 1-6 at 176 diplomatic missions around the world.However, as the virus rapidly spreads across the Americas, Europe and Asia, many countries have declared a state of emergency, shutting off borders and prohibiting people from leaving their cities and towns.In light of this, some have suggested authorities adopt electronic voting via the internet or postal ballots for overseas voters.The NEC said it would discuss either shortening the polling period or suspending overseas voting with the Foreign Ministry.