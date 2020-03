Photo : YONHAP News

Busan City and BEXCO have launched preparations to hold the Busan International Motor Show as planned from May 28 to June 7.The Busan Exhibition and Convention Center said Tuesday that it will hold the show as scheduled despite the COVID-19 outbreak and concerns of an economic recession in a bid to breathe new life into the local economy.Even if the biennial show is held, the scale is expected to be reduced drastically, as a large number of foreign car brands, including Mercedes-Benz Korea, have decided not to take part.Initially, 180 carmakers from ten countries were set to participate.Busan and BEXCO are encouraging South Korean automakers to show up as they believe the event will have positive economic impacts, although the number of visitors will likely decline due to the reduced scale.