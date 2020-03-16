Locals Help Struggling Farmers Sell Produce Amid Outbreak

The public and private sectors are exerting active efforts to help farmers struggling due to the coronavirus outbreak.According to the South Chungcheong Province Office of Education, office employees have begun purchasing produce from local farms that was meant to be used for school meals. This supply channel has been blocked following a delay in the school semester due to new coronavirus.To avoid gathering people together, the produce is being sold through individual orders instead of an offline marketplace. Buyers pick up their goods in front of the Office of Education, reducing physical contact between sellers and consumers.The office said this sales promotion will continue until the local economy stabilizes amid the COVID-19 fallout.Other cities in the province are carrying out similar community projects to buy produce from local farmers.Local businesses, organizations and citizens may also be urged to join in the effort if the start of the school semester is further postponed.