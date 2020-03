Photo : YONHAP News

Child care centers across South Korea will remain closed for two more weeks due to coronavirus concerns.The Health and Welfare Ministry said Tuesday that closures are being extended until April 5 as part of the social distancing campaign to prevent the spread of the virus and safeguard the health of infants and young children.Daycare centers were scheduled to reopen on March 23.Pushing back the date, the ministry cited the high risk of transmissions at nurseries that could lead to community infections.Emergency child care services will still be provided to families where the sole parent or both parents still have to go to work. These centers are required to have all teaching materials, including chairs and books, disinfected every day after the children leave.