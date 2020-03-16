Menu Content

Japanese City Lays out Guidelines on Punishing Hate Speech

Write: 2020-03-17 16:42:38Update: 2020-03-17 16:58:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese city of Kawasaki announced on Tuesday new guidelines on hate speech and punishment for related acts, including protests targeting Korean residents.

The city, located in the Kanagawa Prefecture, laid out the municipal ordinance designed to foster a society free of discrimination and where human rights are respected. 

The ordinance, which will take effect in July, is the first of its kind in Japan aimed at banning anti-Korea protests, and will serve as a reference on determining the illegality of individual behavior.

According to the guidelines, threatening and discriminatory words and actions against people who are not ethnically Japanese will be in violation of the anti-hate speech ordinance.

But political statements and expressions of historical views will not be regulated, a move that is believed to protect free speech.

Violators can have their names disclosed or face fines if criminally convicted.
