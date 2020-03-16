S. Korea, China, Japan Hold Director-Level Talks to Jointly Deal with COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, Japan and China have held director-level talks to discuss possible trilateral cooperation on COVID-19 outbreak.According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, held three-way telephone talks with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts, Wu Jianghao and Shigeki Takizaki, on Tuesday.It was reportedly the first time that diplomatic authorities from the countries held a trilateral discussion on the pandemic.During the conversation, the three officials briefed one another on the outbreak situation in their respective countries and exchanged opinions on how they can cooperate on efforts to contain the global spread of the virus.They shared the view that Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo can utilize various channels established between them to work together on the pandemic while continuing their existing bilateral and trilateral exchanges and projects.The officials also agreed to try and swiftly hold a trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting to tackle COVID-19. A Seoul official said the envisioned ministers’ session would likely be held via telephone or teleconference.