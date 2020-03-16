Menu Content

S. Korea Considers Issuing Level 1 Travel Advisory for Entire World

Write: 2020-03-17 18:06:21Update: 2020-03-17 18:52:02

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is considering issuing a travel advisory for the entire world as the novel coronavirus further spreads across the globe. 

A senior official of the Foreign Ministry told reporters on Tuesday that a Level 1 advisory is under consideration and it could take effect Thursday. 

South Korea earlier announced expanded entry procedures to include all arrivals from Thursday as the country beefed up efforts to contain inflows of the contagious disease. 

The official said a travel alert is needed given the growing likelihood that South Korean travelers will face mishaps due to strengthened quarantine measures by a growing number of countries. 

If issued, it will be the first comprehensive travel advisory by South Korea irrespective of regions. 

A Level 1 Blue advisory, the lowest in South Korea's four-tier travel alert system, encourages citizens to exercise normal precautions while traveling in the respective overseas area.
