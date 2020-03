Amorepacific’s cosemtics brand Sulwhasoo has topped a public awareness survey of consumers in South Korea.The Korean Broadcast Advertising Corporation(KOBACO) on Tuesday announced the top 10 cosmetics brands based on media and consumer research conducted earlier this month.A whopping 93 percent of the respondents said they recognize Sulwhasoo, while Hera and SK-II drew an awareness rate of 91 percent and 89-point-seven percent, respectively. Iope, Missha, the Faceshop, and Chanel trailed behind them.A total of one-thousand men and women aged 20 to 59 took part in the nationwide survey, which had a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.