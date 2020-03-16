China Criticizes Trump for Calling COVID-19 'Chinese Virus'

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for calling the novel coronavirus a “Chinese virus.”Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said in a regular media briefing on Tuesday that some American politicians have been mentioning China’s association with COVID-19 and accused them of stigmatizing his country.Geng said China is strongly opposed to such behaviors, adding the World Health Organization and the international community take the same stance against linking the disease with a particular country or region.He urged the U.S. to correct “the wrongs” and immediately stop its “groundless rebuke” against China.The spokesman said the U.S. also needs to solve its own challenges from the pandemic while playing a constructive role in safeguarding global health security.Trump referred to the coronavirus on Monday as “the Chinese virus” on Twitter, as he promised his administration's support for U.S. industries affected by the spread of the disease.