Photo : YONHAP News

European Union leaders have agreed to immediately impose travel restrictions on most foreigners entering Europe for at least 30 days to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.European Council President Charles Michel unveiled the agreement after a video conference with EU leaders on Tuesday.Michel told reporters that the leaders of the 27 EU countries agreed to impose border restrictions on tourism and non-essential business “as fast as possible."The restriction, however, exempts necessary travel, such as transfer of food and medicine, long-term EU residents, diplomats and some healthcare workers.The EC president said that the EU countries reaffirmed the need to work together and do everything necessary to tackle the crisis and its consequences.