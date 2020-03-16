Trump Vows 'Big' Stimulus Package, Hints at Relief Cash Support

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged a "big, bold" stimulus package to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, hinting at the possible provision of relief checks to Americans.President Trump said on Tuesday in a press briefing at the White House that the U.S. is going to win what he called a "war" against the virus, reaffirming he will take "big" measures.In the same briefing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the administration is looking at sending checks directly to households that are hurting – possibly within the next two weeks.Amid media reports speculating the cash support will be around one-thousand dollars per person, Mnuchin said that the checks could be larger than the reported amount.Trump said that the government will do what it can to get money to people as quickly as possible.