COVID-19 Outbreak Taking Toll on S. Korea's Airport, Rail, Highway Operators

Photo : YONHAP News

The coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on South Korea's state airport, railway and highway operators due to a sharp decrease in travelers.According to data that ruling Democratic Party lawmaker An Ho-young received from five state firms, Incheon International Airport Corporation is expected to see its annual revenue slip by around 566 billion won due to the epidemic.The situation is also bad for Korea Railroad Corporation, which operates the country's railway and KTX bullet trains.The number of train passengers is projected to plunge 55-point-six percent on-year to 57-point-14 million in March, should the country maintain its virus alert at the highest level.The Korea Expressway Corporation, which manages South Korea's highways across the nation, witnessed an on-year decrease of more than ten percent in its toll revenue between January 20 and March 6.