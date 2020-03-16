Menu Content

DP Chief Vows to Swiftly Create Satellite Party

Write: 2020-03-18 11:07:48Update: 2020-03-18 11:43:54

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Hae-chan has vowed to swiftly create a satellite party, stressing there is not much time left until the April 15 general elections. 

During a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Wednesday, Lee said the DP struck a pact with minor liberal parties, including one comprising pro-Moon Jae-in figures, on creating the satellite party.  

Lee stressed that the DP’s decision to create a satellite party is aimed at preventing the main opposition United Future Party from winning a majority and at highlighting the objective of electoral reforms.  

On the National Assembly passing the government’s extra budget to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, Lee said though it’s a relief the budget was approved, it is hard to say that it is enough to deal with the current state of emergency.  

Calling it a national emergency period, Lee stressed the need to consider special economic measures while keeping a close eye on developments following the implementation of the extra budget.
